It didn't take long before she received a flood of comments from people admonishing her for seeming to support the captivity of dolphins and other cetaceans.
"Those animals are being enslaved for your entertainment. Just saying," wrote jnz1016.
Larson took these points seriously. She edited the original post, adding, "EDIT: I do not support animal cruelty." She then posted a long apology in a subsequent post.
Larson went on to invite readers to use the comments section "to discuss your thoughts, concerns, articles ANYTHING that can turn this into a moment of education for myself all who are interested." That's pretty brave, considering what some such discussions entail.
Yo - it's me again. I posted a photo previously that encapsulated a silly moment in my weird life. I forgot that through social media and random interviews you do not know all the facets of me and what my concerns are. We should be concerned about the well being of all animals. Yes, Dolphins. Along with every other creature. There are problems with animals in captivity. There are problems with animals living in the wild. It has always been a priority of mine to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. I apologize if the photo appeared to endorse animal cruelty. I don't believe any living thing deserves miss treatment. In the comments section feel free to discuss your thoughts, concerns, articles ANYTHING that can turn this into a moment of education for myself all who are interested. We gotta remember that we will make mistakes but we can learn from them, together. Much love.