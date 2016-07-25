Before she became a famous Oscar-winning actress who has her own glam squad, Larson says, she would often worry about her red carpet appearances. It's something she made clear in a recent throwback photo she found of herself at the Maui Film Festival.
In the picture, Larson says she was wearing a Madewell dress she found in her closet and had done the only thing she could think of when it came to hair and makeup: "pin half of it back and blink on a few coats of mascara."
While she looks absolutely beautiful in the photo, Larson remembers that before she went to the ceremony, she "felt flashes of embarrassment — I worried I was too fat, too ugly, too depressingly banal to be honored. I cringed to take photos."
It shocked me to find this photo because I remember the day so well. I was respected enough to be honored at the Maui Film Festival - but not known enough to have a stylist or "glam squad". I found this Madewell dress in my closet. The most I knew how to do for grooming was pin half of it back and blink on a few coats of mascara. Before we went to the ceremony I felt flashes of embarrassment - I worried I was too fat, too ugly, too depressingly banal to be honored. I cringed to take photos. But today I see this moment and feel only love for myself. There is nothing wrong with this person. She is honest and beautiful and committed to showing up for this life. I wish I saw myself then as I see myself now. There is no need to waste your time working to be anything other than you. So hey, #tbt - thank you for the chance to honor all the hilarious ways we didn't know ourselves upon first meeting, and all the exciting new ways we get to know ourselves while we keep living.
Larson wishes she had felt the same way about this person back then, but has an important message to everyone who has doubted themselves in the moment. "There is no need to waste your time working to be anything other than you," she wrote.
This photo was her honoring her past self, the one she didn't fully appreciate at the time — something she's happy to do now in a very public way, in the hopes that others will learn to do the same.
"Thank you for the chance to honor all the hilarious ways we didn't know ourselves upon first meeting," Larson wrote to end her #TBT post. "And all the exciting new ways we get to know ourselves while we keep living."
We couldn't have said it better ourselves.