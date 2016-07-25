But time has changed Larson's opinion of the photo she once found cringeworthy. "Today I see this moment and feel only love for myself," she wrote. "There is nothing wrong with this person. She is honest and beautiful and committed to showing up for this life."



Larson wishes she had felt the same way about this person back then, but has an important message to everyone who has doubted themselves in the moment. "There is no need to waste your time working to be anything other than you," she wrote.



This photo was her honoring her past self, the one she didn't fully appreciate at the time — something she's happy to do now in a very public way, in the hopes that others will learn to do the same.



"Thank you for the chance to honor all the hilarious ways we didn't know ourselves upon first meeting," Larson wrote to end her #TBT post. "And all the exciting new ways we get to know ourselves while we keep living."



We couldn't have said it better ourselves.