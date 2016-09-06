Claudia Schiffer Rolled Out A Luxe Line Of Sweaters

We don't have a storied runway career or a cameo in Love, Actually like Claudia Schiffer, but there's at least one thing that puts us on the same page as the O.G. supermodel: an appreciation for cozy sweaters. Schiffer appears to be a pretty hardcore knitwear fan; her only past design ventures were in this category, in collaboration with the cashmere experts at Tse. In January, she announced she'd be launching an eponymous clothing brand tapping into her cashmere know-how (produced with Tse's help). Well, her inaugural collection is finally here, and the retro knits are now shoppable online.
The first drop, which debuts exclusively on Stylebop, features 40-plus knits in various forms: pullovers, ponchos, cardigans, and dresses. The layering and styling possibilities with knitwear are always vast, though Schiffer sees jeans as the perfect pair-up (ditto, Claudia). "I always design my knitwear with denim in mind," Schiffer told Vogue. Not only that, but she has a very specific go-to outfit. "I'll layer up a fine rib roll neck under a fair isle yolk sweater with skinny jeans from MiH, and an amazing pair of bordeaux suede boots from Aquazzura," the model tells Refinery29. "I'll add fun accessories, like animal rings from Solange Azagury-Partridge, thin bangles from Missoma, and a patchwork suede bag from Chloé." Then, in lieu of a coat, she'll top it all off with a cashmere poncho. That's three layers of knits, if you weren't counting.
We're no strangers to cribbing models' style leanings and dissecting off-duty outfits, and Schiffer has kindly taken the guesswork out of the equation with her new line. The luxe sweaters, fashioned from fine cashmere, aren't cheap: They're definitely fall investment buys, with basic V- and crewneck pullovers starting at $319. Price points go up to $599 and $679 for wool and cashmere cardigans. (If you're curious, Schiffer's favorite of the collection is the bright-red fisherman rib crew neck, she tells us.) But the simple silhouettes incorporate details like lace-up necklines and balloon sleeves that shouldn't feel dated after a season.
Check out the lookbook, modeled by the designer herself, and think of all the autumnal beverages you'll be consuming in your fresh knits once fall gets underway.
