Rob Kardashian Just Shaded Kanye West's Yeezys

Has Rob Kardashian learned nothing from Kanye West's previous rants against his competition? Or that whole Puma drama with Kylie Jenner? Apparently not because he just endorsed a pair of sneakers on his Instagram that aren't Yeezys — but at first glance look like they could be.
The brand, APL, is still an expensive shoe brand (about $160 a pop), but this particular sneaker style is super similar to the highly-coveted Adidas design by Kanye.
Rob captioned the shot "Honestly, these are the cleanest shoes ever @APL."
He could have just said "Dope shoes" or "I love my APLs." But "cleanest shoes ever"? Shots fired.
The brand, APL, is still an expensive shoe brand (about $160 a pop), but this particular sneaker style is super similar to the highly-coveted Adidas design by Kanye.
Rob captioned the shot "Honestly, these are the cleanest shoes ever @APL."
He could have just said "Dope shoes" or "I love my APLs." But "cleanest shoes ever"? Shots fired.
Advertisement
Rob surely knows just how proud and obsessed with his shoe design Kim and Kanye are. The product was Kanye's ticket to fashion legitimacy, and "genius" status in his mind.
I'm no shoe expert, but just for reference, here's a pair of Kanye's shoe.
I'm no shoe expert, but just for reference, here's a pair of Kanye's shoe.
Maybe Rob's finally realizing that his fam (with the exception of momager Kris Jenner) never helps promote his sock line, Arthur George, and is giving them a taste of their own medicine.
Either way, the low-key sneaker shade is real.
Advertisement