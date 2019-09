Rob Kardashian Just Shaded Kanye West's Yeezys

Has Rob Kardashian learned nothing from Kanye West's previous rants against his competition? Or that whole Puma drama with Kylie Jenner ? Apparently not because he just endorsed a pair of sneakers on his Instagram that aren't Yeezys — but at first glance look like they could be.The brand, APL, is still an expensive shoe brand (about $160 a pop), but this particular sneaker style is super similar to the highly-coveted Adidas design by Kanye.Rob captioned the shot "Honestly, these are the cleanest shoes ever @APL ."He could have just said "Dope shoes" or "I love my APLs." But "cleanest shoes ever"? Shots fired.