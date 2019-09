Pro-Trump Republicans should be worried that Hillary Clinton's campaign will have an easy time picking off-the-wall sound bites from that speech to feature in their attack ads. This is in spite of the fact that Clinton has done little to substantively address illegal immigration herself. In my view, Clinton has a long history of flip-flopping on the issue, too.Clinton supported the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which allowed the U.S. to build a 700-mile fence across the border. A decade later, she's hypocritically attacking Trump for wanting one. In 2014, she initially advocated for sending Central American children escaping violence back to their home countries. Trump could use these facts against Clinton, but his own unrealistic stance weakens him.Immigration is an incredibly complicated topic that impacts every sector of our society. There are no easy fixes or quick solutions. It is for that reason Congress has not passed reform in over 30 years.While many questions remain, Trump did provide insights on his policy, and it is now up to the American people to support or reject his views. Frankly, we need more from both candidates on exactly how they will address all aspects of immigration reform and what they plan to do with the 11 million undocumented people who are already here.Neither should be off the hook. American voters should be able to compare their proposals side by side and make a decision for themselves on what is best for our nation.In the meantime, I'm sure I'm not the only one needing a good neck massage after Trump's whiplash-inducing comments.Bettina Inclán is a Republican communications and political strategist. The views expressed here are her own.