In a joint press conference after a private meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Trump and Peña Nieto emphasized their respect for each other and discussed their mutual goals.“We had a great, substantiative, and constructive exchange of ideas,” said Trump. He outlined five shared goals of the United States and Mexico, including ending illegal immigration and improving NAFTA. In response to a question, he added that he and Peña Nieto had discussed his proposal for a border wall, but had not talked about his plan for Mexico to pay for it.Trump, who has been criticized for comments regarding Mexicans, said that he respected the Mexican people for their “values of family, faith, and community,” and said that Mexicans and Americans shared common goals.Peña Nieto said via a translator that his conversation with the presidential candidate had been constructive. “Even though we may not agree on everything, I trust that together, we will be able to find better prosperity and security,” he said.This story was originally published on August 30, 2016.Donald Trump will travel to Mexico to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto, according to a tweet posted to Trump's official account. The news, initially reported by The Washington Post , comes after President Nieto invited both Trump and Hillary Clinton to meet with him.The visit comes on the same day as a major speech Trump is scheduled to give in Phoenix clarifying his immigration policy, which appears to be in flux. On August 23, he told Fox News that he was open to “softening” laws on illegal immigration. “We’re not looking to hurt people,” he said in an interview. He also said that he would “come out with a decision very soon” regarding immigration.Immigration has been a cornerstone of the Trump campaign since its beginning. Trump has promised to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, which Mexico would be made to fund. Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said in May that “under no circumstance will Mexico pay for the wall that Mr. Trump is proposing,” according to Reuters