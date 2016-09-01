Linnetz, 24, currently has an "artist residency" with Kanye, according to Billboard. He told the site about the email Kanye sent him with a rough outline of the video: "I just got an email from Kanye super late at night saying, ‘I want you to direct 'Fade.' Space, space, space. ‘Teyana Taylor dancing. Iman Shumpert, taking thousands of years of culture and throwing them into a single frame or moment.'"



And so that's what Linnetz did.