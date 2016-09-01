Justin Bieber's Dog Todd Is Now On Instagram

We honestly can't keep track anymore. Justin Bieber hid his Instagram, then un-hid it, then re-hid it and explained it was all a mistake. And now his dog Todd is using social media.
It's unclear who exactly is posting on the pup's behalf, but @ToddTheStud is an actual Instagram handle. So far he's only got one photo, and the shortest of messages.
"Hey," it says. "It's me Todd."
Welcome Todd.
So yeah, that is one pretty adorable dog. So cute, in fact, that he's already got 26,000 followers. And who does Todd follow? Members of the Bieber family, including Justin's dad and the Instagram page for his other pet, @EstherTheCutie.
Anyone else 'shipping these two?
