Justin Bieber's Dog Todd Is Now On Instagram

We honestly can't keep track anymore. Justin Bieber hid his Instagram, then un-hid it, then re-hid it and explained it was all a mistake . And now his dog Todd is using social media.It's unclear who exactly is posting on the pup's behalf, but @ToddTheStud is an actual Instagram handle. So far he's only got one photo, and the shortest of messages."Hey," it says. "It's me Todd."Welcome Todd.