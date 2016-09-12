Last week, Thakoon left convention behind when he presented his new collection at a scenic waterfront setting in Brooklyn, perfectly timed with the sunset. After the show, we were immediately ready to get our hands on all of the golden-hour-tinged wares, and lucky for us, that's actually an option. The brand's runway looks are available to shop right now. Thanks to its new "see now, buy now" cycle, which officially rolled out in August, the pieces that just debuted at fashion week are current season — how's that for throwing industry traditions to the wind? Dubbed "Fall 4," the collection is technically off-schedule (the fashion industry's schedule, that is). But to us shoppers, it's instant gratification at its finest.
This latest batch from Thakoon offers its signature mix of masculine and feminine influences, including lace embroidery and ruffled hemlines with pinstripes and clean tailoring. With laid-back silhouettes and a primarily neutral color palette, most of Thakoon's pieces lay the foundation for a foolproof fall wardrobe. Ahead, check out some of the picks we're getting out of our heads and into our closets stat.
