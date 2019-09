What's The Deal With Thakoon's Full-On Reinvention?

As you're probably well aware by now, many designers have been tinkering with the traditional show schedule format. A number of labels have dabbled in the "see now, buy now" model for the past few seasons, whether for their entire collections or just a few pieces. These brands include Alexander Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Prada, and Tom Ford.But Thakoon Panichgul is perhaps making the most dramatic move of the entire New York Fashion Week calendar. For starters, the designer's eponymous label isn't actually on schedule this season (nor was it last season), though some sort of IRL event will likely take place this fall. Panichgul is going the direct-to-consumer route, and he's not just selling in-season merch, as that already pretty tired-sounding "see now, buy now" term details.Oh, and you can only buy Panichgul's new look on his website , which launched today, and in a forthcoming NYC store that'll open next month. It'll be the first retail location for the designer. As for the clothes? The first drop (featured in the following slideshow) skews toward crisp, neutral-hued, everyday basics — versus the designer's bright, fancy cocktail attire, worn by the likes of Michelle Obama . However, eveningwear is indeed expected to be in the mix down the line. The brand's adoption of the direct-to-consumer model is a marked shift from the usual roster of department stores and boutiques that typically stock RTW brands like Thakoon.