It's not a secret that the gym can be an intimidating place (for anyone), but it takes an especially brave soul to exercise as a plus-size person. You have to ignore the trolls on your workout selfies and the awful people who come up to you mid-push-up to tell you to stop trying (a real thing that happened to me). And you have to be able to ignore the incredulous voice of our culture at large, continually asking: How can someone be happy with their fat body and still work out?Until we as a society shift our thinking towards fat acceptance and body positivity for all bodies, these will remain obstacles for plus-size people. But something we can do about it right now, individually, is to simply keep loving our bodies the way they are — and keep exercising. For inspiration, I look to none other than plus-size model and fitness enthusiast Ashley Graham.Graham's Instagram account is a major workout resource. Every few days, she posts a picture or video of her training. And these are not the photos or videos of a woman who's taking it easy at the gym. They’re sweaty. They’re hardcore. They depict routines that probably warrant a doctor’s note if you’re working out for the first time. And they're also an inspirational example for those of us who don't care to work out out to lose weight, but instead do it to feel good, energized, and healthy.So, partly because I just freaking love Ashley Graham, but mostly because I want to follow her good example, I decided to copy her workout routine for two weeks.Let's get this out of the way: I’ve seen so many exercise challenges and read so many fitness advice articles that claim doing a celebrity's workout is all you need to do to get you a body like theirs — and I hate those articles. Aside from the fact that those types of stories don’t take into account health conditions, genetics, abilities, or even resources, why is the assumption always that we need (or even want) a body like someone else's? So before you keep reading, know that this is not a story about my quest to get the same body as Ashley Graham. Instead, this is a story about a woman who works out (me), gaining workout inspiration from a famous woman who also likes to work out.So with all that said, this is what I learned about my body — and fitness in general — after working out like Ashley Graham.