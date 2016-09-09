Rachel Comey Asked Each Of Her Models Where They'd Wear Their Outfits

For women who subscribe to that Rachel Comey lifestyle (martinis over rosé, Brooklyn over Manhattan, jumpsuits over gowns, Bowie over The Beatles), there's one thing that unites their style: versatility. It's that shirtdress that you can wear to the office, out to a client dinner, and take with you on a weekend trip to the beach. It's a pair of jeans that are dressy enough to wear with nice heels, but work just as well with a $5 sneaker. They're girls who re-wear their city-hall wedding
dresses jumpsuits and have no problem wearing the same shoes for a month straight.
Comey is well aware of this — and she drove that point home with her line sheet for her spring '17 show. The diverse cast of models were each asked where they'd wear their specific outfit to and their answers made up the itinerary of an ideal long weekend: A blind date, a recital, to the farmers' market, a protest, "out," for a burger, and — of course — two city-hall weddings.
Click through to see all 40 looks (including the 2016 version of her infamous legion jeans) and find out where the models said they'd wear each outfit.
