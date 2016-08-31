J.K. Rowling & Amy Schumer Had A Twitter Chat

J.K. Rowling is a major Twitter user. It's how she lets us know what the Harry Potter gang is up to and how she shuts down bigots. And now it's also the way she talks to her new BFF, Amy Schumer.
It all started when the HP author sent out a tweet on August 30, after she saw Schumer's live stand-up show. "Just seen the goddess that is @amyschumer live in Edinburgh. What a night," she wrote.
Just seen the goddess that is @amyschumer live in Edinburgh. What a night 😂❤️— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 30, 2016
Schumer politely thanked her, asking if she liked her sister's accessory, a Gryffindor hat she must have been wearing during the show. The headwear was a hit with Rowling, who tweeted back, "I *loved* the Gryffindor hat." So now we know that Schumer's sis would share a house with Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The real question is: Which house would the sorting hat choose for Schumer? Maybe her new bestie will let us know — in a tweet, of course.
