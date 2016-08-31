You might want to start paying more attention to your Lyft driver the next time your car arrives. Demi Lovato surprised some very unsuspecting passengers when she went undercover as a driver while on tour in Denver.
Lovato was "Sam," a driver who told passengers that she "really [wanted] to be a singer someday." She said she was traveling the country with her ex-boyfriend's brother. Of course, in real life, Lovato really is on tour with ex Joe Jonas' brother Nick, so there is some truth to the story.
Her job for the day was taped as part of Lyft's digital series, Undercover Lyft, in which celebrities surprise their pickups. The series is a mashup of Carpool Karaoke and Punk'd. Past "drivers" have included race car driver Danica Patrick and basketball pro Shaquille O'Neal.
While we're pretty sure Lovato can make it by without a side gig, we're happy she humored us with this one. Watch the video below to see her belt out Camp Rock throwbacks, enlist her passengers as backup singers, and spill how she really feels about Selena Gomez.
Lovato was "Sam," a driver who told passengers that she "really [wanted] to be a singer someday." She said she was traveling the country with her ex-boyfriend's brother. Of course, in real life, Lovato really is on tour with ex Joe Jonas' brother Nick, so there is some truth to the story.
Her job for the day was taped as part of Lyft's digital series, Undercover Lyft, in which celebrities surprise their pickups. The series is a mashup of Carpool Karaoke and Punk'd. Past "drivers" have included race car driver Danica Patrick and basketball pro Shaquille O'Neal.
While we're pretty sure Lovato can make it by without a side gig, we're happy she humored us with this one. Watch the video below to see her belt out Camp Rock throwbacks, enlist her passengers as backup singers, and spill how she really feels about Selena Gomez.
Advertisement