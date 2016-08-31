As a DJ and EDM producer, Calvin Harris knows how to multitask. He has to turn all those knobs, match all those beats, and look good doing it. It turns out this is also a skill he can apply to social media. Earlier today, he posted this Instagram birthday message to his manager, Mark Gillespie.
"Happy birthday to my manager @gillespiemark I love u," he wrote, attempting to do at least three things at once. First, he's expressing his love for Gillespie, who, in this image, reminds us so, so much of the lovable manager character in Love, Actually (played by Gregor Fisher).
Second, this looks like quite the advertisement for any ladies who'd like to take Taylor Swift's place in his life. Cleary, the guy did not turn to comfort foods after breaking up with the pop star (whom he pointedly did not thank in his taped VMA acceptance speech for Best Male Video on Sunday).
Which brings us to the third: In sporting those Emporio Armani boxer briefs, he's also dispelling the rumor that his modeling contract with the company ended when his famous relationship did. Missions accomplished.
Second, this looks like quite the advertisement for any ladies who'd like to take Taylor Swift's place in his life. Cleary, the guy did not turn to comfort foods after breaking up with the pop star (whom he pointedly did not thank in his taped VMA acceptance speech for Best Male Video on Sunday).
Which brings us to the third: In sporting those Emporio Armani boxer briefs, he's also dispelling the rumor that his modeling contract with the company ended when his famous relationship did. Missions accomplished.
Advertisement