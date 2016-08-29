Calvin Harris Forgot His Collaborator Taylor Swift In His VMAs Acceptance Speech

Tonight, Calvin Harris accepted the MTV VMA for Best Male Video for "This Is What You Came For." Harris had plenty of thank yous to rattle off after receiving the award, but the one name notably missing from his acceptance speech? Taylor Swift, who wrote the song's lyrics.
Harris wasn't able to give his speech in person, but in a video message, he wasn't stingy with his gratitude — as long as it wasn't directed at Swift, Cosmopolitan reports.
"I need to thank Rihanna from the bottom of my heart," Harris said. "You're a superstar, every time we work together, you bring something magical to the project, so thank you. Emil Nava, the director, you're a legend, you're my favorite man on earth, thank you for everything you've done for me."
Harris confirmed that Swift co-wrote the single in a series of tweets in July after representatives for Swift told People she had contributed to the track. While Harris criticized his ex, alleging she leaked the songwriting credit to make him look bad, he did praise her songwriting skills. In his tweet, he called her an "amazing lyric writer" who "smashed it as usual."
It looks like that might be the only bit of public gratitude Swift gets from Harris for her part in the song.
