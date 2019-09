You Have To See Kat Von D’s Shocking Hair Transformation

Related Stories:

Did Kat Von D really just chop her signature long, jet-black hair? The makeup mogul and tattoo artist shared a shocking image on Instagram today in which she dons an edgy, asymmetrical bob. Even more surprising: Von D channeled Ariana Grande 's recent crimped look (and got some major volume out of it).“kleen kut 🔪❤️ [everlasting liquid lipstick: #SantaSangre red by @katvondbeauty ],” the makeup maven wrote. And while the blood-red lipstick looks amazing contrasted against her pale skin and obsidian hair — and her use of the shade as an eyeshadow and tattoo-booster has us taking style notes — the question on everyone’s lips is about the hair, not the makeup. So, is this cut the real thing?With all the wigs dominating Hollywood lately ( Kylie Jenner Amber Rose , and Shay Mitchell are just a few celebs who have shocked us with faux-hair reveals), we wouldn’t be surprised if Von D is simply having a little temporary fun. Then again, she's known for beauty extremes — and might have just pulled off the chicest makeover of summer. Fret not, because we’re scouring Von D’s social media for clues and will keep you posted...