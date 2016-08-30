You Have To See Kat Von D’s Shocking Hair Transformation

Did Kat Von D really just chop her signature long, jet-black hair? The makeup mogul and tattoo artist shared a shocking image on Instagram today in which she dons an edgy, asymmetrical bob. Even more surprising: Von D channeled Ariana Grande's recent crimped look (and got some major volume out of it).
“kleen kut 🔪❤️ [everlasting liquid lipstick: #SantaSangre red by @katvondbeauty],” the makeup maven wrote. And while the blood-red lipstick looks amazing contrasted against her pale skin and obsidian hair — and her use of the shade as an eyeshadow and tattoo-booster has us taking style notes — the question on everyone’s lips is about the hair, not the makeup. So, is this cut the real thing?
With all the wigs dominating Hollywood lately (Kylie Jenner, Amber Rose, and Shay Mitchell are just a few celebs who have shocked us with faux-hair reveals), we wouldn’t be surprised if Von D is simply having a little temporary fun. Then again, she's known for beauty extremes — and might have just pulled off the chicest makeover of summer. Fret not, because we’re scouring Von D’s social media for clues and will keep you posted...
