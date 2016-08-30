What This Uber Driver Did Is Not Okay

Falling asleep on the subway or a bus is never good. You end up miles away from your intended stop, and the last thing you want to do at 2 a.m. is spend another two hours (wideawake, no less) on public transportation to get home.



Falling asleep in an Uber, though, sounds far better. You're in the backseat of an air-conditioned car and, so long as you gave the driver the correct address, he will wake you up when you've safely arrived at your doorstep. Right?



Wrong.



One woman in London discovered the harm that can come of taking a quick snooze in an Uber. Hannah Warman tweeted about her fateful ride home last night, including a screenshot of the GPS route that her driver took. What should have been a five-minute ride home turned into a 35 mile, hour-and-30-minute-long trip — all while Warman slept in the backseat.



