Uber Is About To Get Super Sneaky With Its Surge Prices

Uber's reasoning for the change: "no math and no surprises," the company explains in a blog post Before, when riders received a notification for a surge-price increase, the app didn't give you a total fare estimate. Instead, the rider would only be told how much the normal price would be multiplied by, and the math was up to you. Now, you'll know what the full price of your trip will be from the get-go.Uber is likely hoping that seeing a dollar amount ("Oh, this trip will cost $25") without knowing that the rate is jacked ("This trip normally would cost only $15") will convince users to stick with an Uber when they may otherwise have opted for a different mode of transportation.If you aren't a math wiz, you may like this change, but it still seems a bit sneaky. However, knowing the fare up front should help us make more economical decisions — and without the guilt of knowing our fares are being hiked up three times the amount of what they would normally be.