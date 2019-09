Miley Cyrus' Homeless VMAs Date Is Auctioning Off Her Moonman

Anyone in the market for an MTV moonman? You're in luck.Jesse Helt, the once-homeless man who escorted Miley Cyrus to the 2014 MTV VMAs, is selling the moonman trophy the pop star gave to him, as TMZ reports . Cyrus won the award for "Wrecking Ball," and the trophy is engraved with both her and Helt's names. Cyrus brought Helt to the show to raise awareness about the issue of homeless youth."I am accepting this award for the 1.6 million runaways and homeless youth in the United States who are starving, lost, and scared for their lives right now," Helt said in the acceptance speech he gave on the singer's behalf. "I know this because I'm one of those people."