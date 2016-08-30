Miley Cyrus' Homeless VMAs Date Is Auctioning Off Her Moonman

Anyone in the market for an MTV moonman? You're in luck.
Jesse Helt, the once-homeless man who escorted Miley Cyrus to the 2014 MTV VMAs, is selling the moonman trophy the pop star gave to him, as TMZ reports. Cyrus won the award for "Wrecking Ball," and the trophy is engraved with both her and Helt's names. Cyrus brought Helt to the show to raise awareness about the issue of homeless youth.
"I am accepting this award for the 1.6 million runaways and homeless youth in the United States who are starving, lost, and scared for their lives right now," Helt said in the acceptance speech he gave on the singer's behalf. "I know this because I'm one of those people."
Two years later, he's ready to auction off the statue.
"Hello everyone, just wanted to put it out there that I'm selling the VMA Miley Cyrus 2014 moonman trophy on eBay," he posted on Facebook. "It's auctioning starting at $10,000. If you buy now it's $15,000 down. It's a rare one-of-a-kind item. Message me or [write] me on here if you are interested."
The trophy has yet to fetch any bids on eBay. The auction has eight days remaining.
TMZ reports that Helt now has an apartment in Los Angeles and is expecting a child. A source told the site that he plans to use the funds to finance his new family life.
