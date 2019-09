Kanye West made excellent use of his unscripted screen time at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. His speech touched on everything from his "Famous" video and Taylor Swift to the horrible street violence in his hometown of Chicago. If there was an overarching theme to his sprawling talk, it was peace, unity, and love."We came over in the same boat, now we all in the same bed. Well, maybe different boats...but if you think about last week, it was 22 people murdered in Chicago," West said before pivoting to his highly publicized feud with Taylor Swift. "You know like, people come up to me like, 'Maaan, that's right! Tell Taylor this...' Bro, like. I love all of y'all. That's why I called her!" he said, referring to the now-infamous phone call between West and Swift that Kim Kardashian documented on Snapchat.