Kanye West made excellent use of his unscripted screen time at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. His speech touched on everything from his "Famous" video and Taylor Swift to the horrible street violence in his hometown of Chicago. If there was an overarching theme to his sprawling talk, it was peace, unity, and love.
"We came over in the same boat, now we all in the same bed. Well, maybe different boats...but if you think about last week, it was 22 people murdered in Chicago," West said before pivoting to his highly publicized feud with Taylor Swift. "You know like, people come up to me like, 'Maaan, that's right! Tell Taylor this...' Bro, like. I love all of y'all. That's why I called her!" he said, referring to the now-infamous phone call between West and Swift that Kim Kardashian documented on Snapchat.
Well, one VMAs attendee was not only feeling West's message of unity — he was wearing it on his sleeve. Toronto-based elementary school teacher and spoken-word artist Kanwar Singh, a.k.a. Humble The Poet, sported an amazing T-shirt at the event. The front is a split-shot of the album covers for West's The Life of Pablo and Swift's 1989. The back of the shirt says, "Unity is immunity to bullsh*t," printed in the same font as Yeezy's tour gear.
West shared a photo of the awesome tee on Twitter. Singh also posted a picture of West and himself. What a cool dude — not to mention badass elementary school teacher. Also: When will these be available on Etsy?
