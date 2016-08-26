Kanye West doesn't just attend the VMAs like any other artist. He shows up to show out.
Win or lose, this year the show has extended Kanye a special opportunity: Four minutes of airtime, with which he's allowed to do whatever he wants, reports Pitchfork. Imagine it: uninterrupted minutes of Kanye being Kanye, with all the glory and panic that entails. According to TMZ, not even the show's producers know what the rapper has planned.
In the past, the MTV awards show has gifted Yeezus with many opportunities to rise again: There's that time he gave a rousing inspirational speech that turned into an announcement of his presidential ambitions. And also that time he, in his words, made a young, curly-haired country singer famous.
West's first performance of the Saint Pablo tour was August 25, so it's possible he could do a few songs from The Life of Pablo and his tour set. Since Pablo is a living, changing album, could he debut a new track or edit an old one? Might it just be a listening party/fashion show like the one he did at Madison Square Garden in February? Will he leak more information from wife Kim Kardashian's arsenal of damning information?
Whatever happens, it's likely to be one of the greatest VMA segments of all time.
