Of course, we can’t talk about the evolution of the album without talking about Beyoncé, an artist who is at once one of the most traditional yet innovative creators at work today. Her peers may drop singles like loose change, but every Beyoncé release has been in service to something greater than an individual song: She's always building up to something bigger than just a catchy song or even just an album. To prove that, you only have to look to Lemonade — to the Super Bowl performance that previewed "Formation", and the 17-part visual album that followed — and how Beyoncé didn't just release a new record: She pledged her allegiance to Black women, again and again.



One thing that Anti, Lemonade, Life of Pablo, and Coloring Book all have in common: They are all highly introspective albums. Another: They all reject the limitations of what it once meant to make and release an record. Lemonade isn't just a record: It's a rally cry. Pablo encapsulates what it means to make music in the digital age, when you can literally tinker and re-release forever. Coloring Book rejects the idea of the record in the first place. And Anti eschewed radio-ready singles, choosing instead to finally reveal the woman behind the music. Today, you might call each of those releases an album. But the truth is that artists are evolving toward something entirely new.



