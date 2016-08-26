Of course Scream Queens' fashion-forward Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) isn't going to wear an ordinary pair of scrubs. The former sorority girl will be heading to her new hospital job with a crystal-covered stethoscope and a pink Elle Woods-approved ensemble.
The promo photos for Scream Queens’ upcoming second season are here, and they reveal the girls of Kappa Kappa Tau bringing their old attitudes to their new gigs. This season will follow the Chanels as they work under the ex-Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis), who bought a hospital for (currently) unknown reasons, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Returning cast members Billie Lourd, Keke Palmer, Lea Michele, and Abigail Breslin have all gotten medical makeovers. It’s clear the Chanels are still a package deal. All three sport matching bedazzled nurse caps (though Chanel #3 does get to keep her trademark earmuffs).
The girls will also be joined at their new workplace by two doctors — Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos) and Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner).
Click ahead to see the entire gang all dolled up.
Scream Queens' second season premieres on Fox on September 20.