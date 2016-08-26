Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In September

September is coming, and it's official: We've got the end-of-summer blues. Soon, school will start, work will pick up, and days will get shorter. And things are about to get a bit gloomier with this news from Netflix.
I know — it's hard. Just when you were getting comfortable with your queues, the streaming service is here to shake things up again and yank a few of our favorite titles. It's especially upsetting to say goodbye to A Walk to Remember, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Zoolander.
We'll forgive you one day, Netflix.
Let's take a look at what movies and television shows will disappear next month. Prepare your last-minute binges accordingly.
