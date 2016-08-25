JetBlue Has $15 Flights Right Now — But They'll Be Gone In A Flash

Sometimes, you just need a vacation. But leaving flight-booking to the last possible minute usually means dropping a whole lot of cash. Now, spontaneous travelers are in luck because JetBlue is offering crazy-good deals on last-minute flights.
With the newly announced #JetBlueFlashFares, you'll find limited-time discounted fares for specific flights on specific dates and routes. How do you catch the deals? Simply follow @JetBlueCheeps on Twitter, and keep your eyes peeled for tweets that include the hashtag #JetBlueFlashFares. When you see one, make sure you act fast. JetBlue warns that some Flash Fares might not even last an hour.
At this very moment, there are flights available for as little as $15 for a one-way flight from Boston to Nantucket, $20 from New York to Chicago, and a positively steep $40 from New York to Orlando. See here for the complete details and to peruse the flights currently on offer. Now's your chance to squeeze a few last drops out of summer — don't miss it.
