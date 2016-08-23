We want in on Simone Biles and Aly Raisman's friendship. From grabbing ice cream at McDonald's to making jabs at each other, the gymnasts looked like they had a blast together during the Olympics.
Their playful dynamic isn't new, either. Last year, Biles called Raisman by her nickname, "Grandma," for telling her to quiet down so she could sleep, Us Weekly reported.
When I tell @Simone_Biles to be quiet she calls me "grandma" 😡 meant to say "go to the other side of the room" 😂 pic.twitter.com/PvWulKVXGW— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 11, 2015
This week, on the ride home from the Olympics, Biles's term got thrown right back at her.
While Biles was sleeping on the plane, Raisman decided it was payback time. She snapped a photo of her teammate and captioned it on Instagram: “Miss @Simone_Biles fell asleep before we took off. WHO’S THE GRANDMA NOW GUYS?”
Of course, we can't blame Biles for dozing off. She did, after all, win five medals.
Plus, we've never been in the Olympics, and we still can't stay awake on planes. No shame in being "Grandma," as far as we're concerned.
