Ariel Winter Wishes Her TV Dad A Happy Birthday

Ariel Winter has practically spent half her life on the set of Modern Family. The actress started playing bookish middle child Alex Dunphy on the family comedy when she was just 11 years old. So, of course, it follows Winter, now 18, has grown very close to her TV family. And that includes her on-screen dad Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell. Burrell and Winter have been working alongside each other on the ABC series since 2009.
The actor turned 49-years-old on Monday. Winter commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet message to Burrell on Instagram. "Major #tb for Ty Burrell's birthday!" the actress captioned a throwback photo of the pair. "Happy birthday Ty, thank you for being an amazing tv dad Love you! Xo." It's heartwarming to see that the father-daughter love exists off camera, too.
Advertisement