Kate Beckinsale Has A Squad, But Not The One You Think

Like many celebs, Kate Beckinsale likes to show off her squad on Instagram. But Beckinsale's clique isn't full of her BFFs — it's made up of her favorite authors.
On August 19, Beckinsale posted a photo to Instagram of five recent literary releases, including Barbara the Slut and Other People by Lauren Holmes, I'm Supposed to Protect You From All This by Nadja Spiegelman, You'll Grow Out of It by Jessi Klein, Certain Magical Acts by Alice Notley, and Moral Trash by Kim Addonizio. She captioned the photo, "Squad goals. Beautiful writing, brilliant women."
Beckinsale's picks show off her eclectic taste. The collection has a mix of fiction, memoir, and poetry. What all the titles have in common is buzz — they're all fall must-reads. By sharing her bookish posse, Beckinsale joins the ranks of fellow celeb bookworms Emma Roberts and Mindy Kaling, who post their literary selections on Instagram and provide reading-list inspiration for their fans.
