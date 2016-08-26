Are you surprised that we’re still talking about 7th Heaven all these years later?

“No. I think we were a very special kind of show. We were a show that wasn’t just entertainment, but that became literally a part of people’s families. I think that’s very interesting about us. When I’m out in public, people don’t look at me as a celebrity, they don’t look at me as an actress, they think that I was either their best friend or that I went to high school with them or their daughter or their son or their cousin.



"I’m so much a part of their reality that it’s very hard to differentiate that it was just a show. We were something special; we were kind of a one-of-a-kind in that time period.



"I think, to be honest, there’s nothing that’s really quite come on that has replaced us in that realm. I think people still hold onto us pretty tight, and then obviously with reruns, you live infinitely forever. So there’s that."



You get to be in high school forever.

“I get to be awkward forever. I get to relive those moments that you [go] through in high school being like, Oh god, okay, so glad no one is ever [going] to remember that. Yes, I get to relive those moments over and over and over again.



"You know those amazing moments with your MAC lipstick, I forget what one it was, the Spice lip liner? Those days? I get to relive those. Those were the special days.”



Are there any episodes you’re particularly proud of or moments that really stick out to you?

“There’s one episode that was particularly attached to my life. When I was 16, one of my best friends passed away in a car accident, and we did an episode called 'Nothing Endures But Change' where it is dealing with grief. I was definitely proud of that one, because it was so raw and it was so real. I’m actually kind of grateful for it, because up until that episode, I hadn’t really let myself feel too much about her passing. Then we pretty much got the full breakdown on camera, which was actually somewhat cathartic. I felt very safe.



"It’s very strange, but I feel safe and comfortable in front of cameras, so it was a place in which I was able to use my performance, but I was also able to use my life. I don’t typically do that, but in that once experience it was a very healing opportunity for me, and being able to touch other people who had been through similar circumstances and also explain that the grief process is unique for each person.



"That episode was really special. We dealt with a lot of issues, some of which were new to me and brought to my attention through the show that I was unaware of. I wasn’t aware of cutting, to be honest. I never had any friends that did it, or not that I was aware of until after the show, and then I realized how big of an epidemic it was and what the issues were.



"We dealt with race issues. We dealt with religious issues. We dealt with so many. I felt like the way we did it was always very gently, but it was also to bring forward conversations, which was great because you would actually be able to have conversations with your family. Then you were able to elicit all different kinds of conversations from the introduction, which was pretty special.”