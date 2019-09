Kim Kardashian & North West In Mexico Are #VacationGoals

Even a bona fide tech mogul like Kim Kardashian West needs to take time off every now and then. And when she does, you know it will be the kind of trip that vacation dreams are made of. (Can't let Kylie be the only member of the clan to have some good and proper fun in the sun this summer , after all.)This week, Kardashian headed down to Punta Mita, Mexico, with her two children, North and Saint West, along with model and friend Jasmine Sanders, a.k.a. Golden Barbie . From the looks of things on social media, the quartet are doing summer all kinds of right.Kardashian and Sanders don matching swimsuits and sheer cover-ups for a boatside lounge session even the most seafaring social butterfly would envy.