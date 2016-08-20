Kim Kardashian & North West In Mexico Are #VacationGoals

Even a bona fide tech mogul like Kim Kardashian West needs to take time off every now and then. And when she does, you know it will be the kind of trip that vacation dreams are made of. (Can't let Kylie be the only member of the clan to have some good and proper fun in the sun this summer, after all.)
This week, Kardashian headed down to Punta Mita, Mexico, with her two children, North and Saint West, along with model and friend Jasmine Sanders, a.k.a. Golden Barbie. From the looks of things on social media, the quartet are doing summer all kinds of right.
Kardashian and Sanders don matching swimsuits and sheer cover-ups for a boatside lounge session even the most seafaring social butterfly would envy.
The pair then take to the water for some pretty joyous jet skiing.
Of course, Kardashian just couldn't seem to stop herself from sharing some delightfully emboldened snaps of her bottom half while on board the boat. (No word on whether or not she was inspired by her own recently released Kimoji butt wrapping paper.)
Despite all of that, little North and Saint West still manage to steal the show (in a development that surprises no one). Just check out those sandy cheeks.
Saint West is so adorable. 👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/LuZpI6Q5n1— Donntess Vaughn (@BrianMcLight) August 19, 2016
North is as free as we all want to be, dancing to a mariachi band wearing a pair of purple butterfly wings before taking a turn on the violin. Mama Kim can be heard encouraging her in the background: "Get it, girl."
The hardest part of all? Coming back home.
