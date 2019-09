While male sports reporters are typically judged by their commentary and analysis, women in the same industry face far more superficial and sexist scrutiny. In fact, the sexism that women in sports broadcasting face is so acute, even changing their hair can attract more fan flack than misquoting a stat or key play — just ask Fox Sports reporter Charissa Thompson.In an interview for HBO's Real Sports, Thompson recounted her 2008 run-in with this ugly side of sports media when she dared to dye her hair dark brown and don glasses."I was just sick of being blonde and I wanted to rid myself of the Barbie thing," Thompson said, describing how she hoped the new look would pivot attention away from her beauty and toward her brains and experience.No such luck. As Thompson still clearly recalls eight years later, Deadspin reported on her hair color substitution with the headline, "Charissa Thompson Continues Down Suicidal Path to Frumpyville."That frustrated Thompson, to say the least. "Now, I'm doing this for credibility and I'm not getting the credibility. I'm just getting attention for being ugly," she told Real Sports.Realizing hair dye isn't powerful enough to cover up sexism, Thompson soon returned to her natural blonde. Deadspin's follow-up headline? "Charissa Thompson Returns to Bonerville."