Erin Andrews Settles Lawsuit Against Hotel Over Peephole Video Taping

Update: Erin Andrews has reached a settlement in her lawsuit against the Nashville hotel where she was secretly recorded by a stalker through her room's peephole.
"This litigation is over," Randall Kinnard, Andrews' lawyer, told The Tennessean newspaper. "Erin Andrews is satisfied with the settlement, the terms of which are confidential."
A jury awarded the sports broadcaster and Dancing With The Stars host $55 million earlier this year. The sum was set to be split between the hotel and Michael David Barrett, the man who took the videos of Andrew naked and posted them online. A lawyer for the hotel did not respond to the paper's request for comment.
"This litigation is over," Randall Kinnard, Andrews' lawyer, told The Tennessean newspaper. "Erin Andrews is satisfied with the settlement, the terms of which are confidential."
A jury awarded the sports broadcaster and Dancing With The Stars host $55 million earlier this year. The sum was set to be split between the hotel and Michael David Barrett, the man who took the videos of Andrew naked and posted them online. A lawyer for the hotel did not respond to the paper's request for comment.
Advertisement
Update March 8, 2016: A jury has awarded Erin Andrews $55 million in a lawsuit over nude videos that were secretly recorded in her hotel rooms and released online. The videos were taken by a stalker who booked rooms next to the sports broadcaster. The $55 million will be split between Michael David Barrett, who took the videos and posted them, and the two hotel companies, according to The Associated Press.
This story was originally published on October 17, 2015.
Erin Andrews has amended her 2010 lawsuit against the Marriott Hotel chain to ask for a $75 million judgment. The suit concerns an incident in 2008, when a man followed Andrews to three different hotels, requested rooms next to hers, and made secret nude videos of the sportscaster by altering the peepholes in her room. He pleaded guilty in 2009.
Andrews is suing Marriott on the basis of "negligence and invasion of privacy," The Hollywood Reporter says. Employees at the hotel in Nashville allowed the man to request a room next to hers, thus revealing her location to the stalker. Andrews was in Nashville as an employee of ESPN, covering a Vanderbilt University Commodores football game. He also shot video of her in Columbus, OH.
Her initial lawsuit asked for $10 million dollars and was changed this week, Sports Illustrated reports, after attorneys for the hotel asked Andrews to clarify her lawsuit and how much money she was seeking. Her suit names Marriott International, Windsor Capital Group, and her stalker as claimants. The trial is expected to begin in Nashville on February 22, 2016.
This story was originally published on October 17, 2015.
Erin Andrews has amended her 2010 lawsuit against the Marriott Hotel chain to ask for a $75 million judgment. The suit concerns an incident in 2008, when a man followed Andrews to three different hotels, requested rooms next to hers, and made secret nude videos of the sportscaster by altering the peepholes in her room. He pleaded guilty in 2009.
Andrews is suing Marriott on the basis of "negligence and invasion of privacy," The Hollywood Reporter says. Employees at the hotel in Nashville allowed the man to request a room next to hers, thus revealing her location to the stalker. Andrews was in Nashville as an employee of ESPN, covering a Vanderbilt University Commodores football game. He also shot video of her in Columbus, OH.
Her initial lawsuit asked for $10 million dollars and was changed this week, Sports Illustrated reports, after attorneys for the hotel asked Andrews to clarify her lawsuit and how much money she was seeking. Her suit names Marriott International, Windsor Capital Group, and her stalker as claimants. The trial is expected to begin in Nashville on February 22, 2016.
Advertisement