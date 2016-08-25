The show didn’t shy away from dealing with big issues that families face. Now that you’re older and have a family of your own, when you look back, are there things you’re surprised the show tackled?

“I think at the time it was such a blur when we were doing it. We knew that some of the content was really cutting-edge for what the show was. For being a family drama, we were getting into bigger issues more than other shows, and doing it in the best way we could as a family show.



"I don’t think I understood it at the time, but as I’ve gotten older and more mature, I’ve really grown to be pretty proud of what we did.”



That’s probably one of the reasons why people responded to it and still have the same love for it.

“My kids love it. Though that’s just because they like making fun of the way my hair looks or the clothes I was wearing. They just can’t believe that’s me. They laugh so hard whenever they see it.”



The show came at the very end of an era of TV produced by Aaron Spelling. How did it feel to be part of that big TV factory when you were just starting out in your career?

"It’s interesting because I remember the days before I even got on the show, and I first started acting, I was like, 'Oh my god, I don’t know if I ever want to be in one of those Spelling shows. They’re so this, or they’re so that.' I’ll never forget being on a short-lived show called Malibu Shores before 7th Heaven, and then I got the script for 7th Heaven, and everybody’s like, 'You know, I think Aaron Spelling really wants you to do this.' I read it, and I was like, 'I don’t know. I just got done playing this guy who rapes these girls on this other show of his. Why does he want me for this?'



"Sure enough, I had the reading for the network, and they wanted me to do it and, actually, at the time, I didn’t know if anybody wanted to see a show like [7th Heaven]. But I was truly wrong. I mean truly, truly wrong."

