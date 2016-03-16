A '90s TV "where are they now" roundup is about to come to life. Full House star Jodie Sweetin, Beverley Mitchell of 7th Heaven fame, and the underrated Step By Step's Christine Lakin are getting their own, "unscripted docu-comedy series," Deadline reports.
The show, Hollywood Darlings, will air on Pop. It has received an eight-episode order. The stars are already sharing their excitement over this perfect storm of '90s nostalgia on social media. On her Instagram account, Lakin captioned a photo of the show's announcement, "So excited to finally announce this next adventure with these two!!"
Sweetin captioned her regram, "I love these ladies and we're going to have so much fun!! " Lakin has already posted proof that the two have a history together, with a throwback photo she put up for Sweetin's birthday showing the two smiling together during their T.G.I.F. days.
Now, the only question is, what other trios of '90s TV stars should the network follow if Hollywood Darlings takes off? Maybe Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Joey Lawrence, and Jaleel White could star in the all-male spin-off?
