Beyoncé Plunges From Giant Yacht, Remains Flawless Midair

Beyoncé sure knows how to put a three-story yacht to good use. Queen Bey jumped from a very, very high perch on Tuesday. The singer, on vacation in Italy, took the leap from what looks like the third story of an enormous yacht. She was sporting a canary-yellow one-piece and, we're guessing, a giant grin.
The ever-graceful star looks impossibly calm and composed plummeting into the water.
Just two weeks ago, Mama Knowles also took the plunge from on high. Bey's mother Tina Lawson jumped into the water with a little encouragement from Jay and Blue Ivy. Like mother, like daughter. But Bey's jump looks way scarier. Just saying.
