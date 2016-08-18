Story from Pop Culture

Beyoncé Plunges From Giant Yacht, Remains Flawless Midair

Carolyn L. Todd
Beyoncé sure knows how to put a three-story yacht to good use. Queen Bey jumped from a very, very high perch on Tuesday. The singer, on vacation in Italy, took the leap from what looks like the third story of an enormous yacht. She was sporting a canary-yellow one-piece and, we're guessing, a giant grin.

The ever-graceful star looks impossibly calm and composed plummeting into the water.

Beyoncé jumps off a yacht in #Italy – Aug. 17 🇮🇹

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Just two weeks ago, Mama Knowles also took the plunge from on high. Bey's mother Tina Lawson jumped into the water with a little encouragement from Jay and Blue Ivy. Like mother, like daughter. But Bey's jump looks way scarier. Just saying.

Taking my Leap of faith! It's a little scary😅

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture