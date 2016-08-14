My Baby ❤️Beyonce sent me this . It's really cool ! I have to learn to do this😄 her face and my face together. Her voice coming out of my mouth . Or maybe it's her mouth ! Hell I don't know😄Really weird😄 No Snapchat!! Seriously !! "It's like a jungle sometimes it makes me wonder how I keep from going under😄 Don't push me ! cause I'm close to the edge I'm trying not to lose my head! The Message by Grand Master Flash.
Beyoncé doesn’t spend her time on Snapchat trying the latest filters or face-swapping with her family. Or does she?
Tina Knowles Lawson, Queen Bey’s mother, might have slipped up and shared too much on her own social media accounts. Lawson shared a face-swap video on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “My Baby Beyonce sent me this.” Lawson loves the video and says, “I have to learn to do this!”
What’s that song that Beyoncé is singing in the video? It’s “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash. Lawson quotes the lyrics in her caption: “It’s like a jungle sometimes / It makes me wonder how I keep from going under.”
Does this mean that there is a secret Snapchat account out there that the world doesn't know about?
Lawson is also quick to add, “No Shapchat!! Seriously!!”
Is this a case where the lady doth protest too much? She did use double exclamation points, after all.
Snapchat is the home of all things face-swap, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Beyoncé is secretly snapping. If she is, good for her. Living life in the spotlight has to be tough, even if you’re Beyoncé. Having a private space might just help her keep from going under when things get stressful.
