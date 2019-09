Tina Knowles Says She Didn't Lie About Beyoncé's BET Awards Exit

Don't mess with Mama Bear — or her cub. Fans are accusing Tina Knowles of lying about her daughter Beyoncé's early departure from Sunday's BET Awards, and Tina is not having it.After Bey opened the show with a blazing rendition of "Freedom," it was her mother who later accepted the singer's awards for Video of the Year and Best Female R & B/Pop Artist. Knowles explained, "On behalf of my beautiful daughter, who is on a plane — she had to run straight from the stage and get on the plane and fly to London for a concert. Hopefully she’ll make it in time... But that’s how important this awards show was for her to show up.”It took approximately two seconds for the Beyhive to do the math and discover that Beyoncé's next tour stop was in Sunderland, England — and it wasn't until two nights later. Twitter fingers quickly turned to trigger fingers as angry viewers accused Knowles of lying for her daughter.Knowles, of course, was quick to clap back. "First of all I did make a mistake on the city and the day. I asked why did she have to leave early and was told by a member of her staff that 'she had to get back in time for her concert' and that she actually should have been there 2 days before, as the tour has been down for a month I assumed the date was Monday and the city was London well it turned out to be in the Uk but wrong city and on Tuesday."She continued, "I then want to ask what would be the point of lying to the public and knowing that anyone could see when the date was. Any one with good sence could see that! I am hurt and disappointed because I know what kind of work, sacrifice , and personal Money it took for her to do this show and support the Bet Award show and to give her fans that did not get to attend the concert a piece of her show."Read Knowles' full responses, below. Tell 'em how you really feel, Mama Tina!