Why Some Of The Country's Best & Brightest Spent The Summer Designing Clothes

Stylish adaptive design, which caters to the unique, practical needs of differently-abled individuals, has been advanced in the last few years by labels like IZ Collection Care and Wear , and MagnaReady . The niche but important area of design is getting more mainstream exposure lately, thanks to household names like Tommy Hilfiger creating in tandem with Runway of Dreams , a company that makes adaptive versions of mainstream brands' clothing. The next great adaptive fashion innovations just might emerge from Open Style Lab, an annual 10-week summer program at MIT which is part of the school's International Design Center.The program, which just wrapped its third year earlier in August, invited 13 "fellows" — a mix of engineers, designers, and occupational therapists, including undergrad students, grad students, and working professionals — to create wearable solutions for, and with, individuals with disabilities. The fellows were grouped into four teams, and each team conceived a garment specifically for (and with input from) a specific "client," addressing the challenges he or she faces. The teams were named after the four clients, Jim, Michael, Eliza, and Justin, and guest judges included pros from Parsons, Chromat, and Google.