Hermione Granger can tell you that Viktor Krum was always a bit of a babe. Now he's all grown up.
Buzzed has discovered an Instagram account belonging to one Stan Yanevski, a.k.a. Stanislav Ianevski. Ianevski, Harry Potter fans will no doubt recall, played the burly Bulgarian student who caught Granger's eye in the Goblet of Fire.
Yanevski's ditched his red uniform, but he hasn't shed that menacing Durmstrang mystique completely. Just check out the 31-year-old's long hair (don't care) look and intense ink. Eat your heart out, Ron Weasley.
And look! He's still hanging out with dragons.
