30 Back-To-School Deals You'll Love Even If You've Graduated

Even if your school days are long over, September marks a special time: The beginning of back-to-school sales.



Of course, you're familiar with the clothing and shoe sales, and maybe the deals on three-ring binders and calculators, too. But luckily for us, tech products also get lumped in the back-to-school fray — and you can take advantage.



Everything from laptops to fitness trackers and cute phone cases get heavily discounted around this time of year. You can also save hundreds on devices that you'd want to buy at any time of the year. Just thank all of the college freshmen whose parents want to buy them a new computer for school. (Ah, the good old days.)



You probably won't see deals this good again until Black Friday. Click through to see 30 of our favorite on-sale tech buys right now. You can decide how it'll all fit in your apartment later.



This piece originally published August 18, 2016.