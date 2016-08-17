Going through airport security or customs can be an annoying experience for anyone. But for The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, security checks come with even more probing questions. When Entertainment Weekly asked Lincoln how often he’s asked who died in TWD’s season 6 finale, he responded, "Every time I go through customs."
The actor, who plays Rick Grimes, continued: "Every time they are checking my belt going through the security, everybody’s going, 'Please tell me. Just tell me. Just whisper, who is it? Is it you? Why are you in England at the moment?'"
April’s season finale ended with a mystery character being struck with a baseball bat and TWD devotees have been left wondering who the victim is for an entire summer. Though some viewers are upset that they were left hanging, Lincoln doesn't seem concerned about negative reactions. As he points out, "Whether you love it or hate it, it has kept people talking."
Fans will have their answers when The Walking Dead returns on October 23.
