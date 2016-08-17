Paris Jackson Gives Kanye West The King Of Pop's Blessing

Kanye West beat it, but Paris Jackson isn't mad.
Earlier this month, the rapper scored his 40th Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 list — yes, that's a lot of numbers — thanks to his inclusion on ScHoolboy Q's "THat Part." The achievement nudged West past one Michael Jackson, who had 39 Top 40 hits under his belt. The record, in case anyone is interested, is held by Elvis Presley, who had a whopping 80 hits, followed by Lil Wayne at 69.
West elbowing M.J. out of the top 10 prompted grumblings from fans of the late singer, some of whom aired their grievances in the comments section of Paris Jackson's Instagram feed. If they were expecting the King of Pop's 18-year-old daughter to complain with them, they were mistaken.
Turns out that her father, who died in 2009, was a West fan.
"The first time I ever heard Kanye's Heartbreak album was from my dad," Paris posted. "He played it for me all the time. He liked him. He never saw music as a competition or a game, never had a motive to talk shit about other artists. It was always about the love and respect and appreciation for music.
"So if someone breaks a new record, be happy for them," she added. "They worked hard for it and they earned it. Don't be angry or jealous or [biased]. Music is music and if it's good it deserves recognition."
Nicely put. But know this: Nobody's ever taking that King of Pop title.
