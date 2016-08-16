Justin Bieber's Manager Is Taking All Your Instagram Complaints

Now that Justin Bieber has deleted his Instagram, it seems his manager, Scooter Braun, is left dealing with the trail of broken hearts and tears of his fans.
If you go to Braun's Instagram, you'll notice it's a graveyard for all the Beliebers looking to communicate with the singer.
Yesterday, Braun posted a photo with the words, "Let's build something important. "He then captioned it "late night thoughts." It all felt so...Bieber-centric.
Though, the only thing belieber's wanted to build was a path to their beloved's Instagram return. "Justin we miss your smile!" one fan wrote, adding the hashtag #sorryjustinweloveyou.
Others also wanted to make sure it wasn't too late to say sorry with apologies that ranged from fans letting him know #WeNeverLeftJustin to reassuring him that he shouldn't listen to the haters.
"They are jealous! we love you so much Justin," a fan wrote. "We never left in 2014 and we aren't leaving now!! Please come back."
Many wanted to send personal notes to Bieber and seemed to assume Braun would be the best messenger. "Please tell him that he must be always take care of his self scoot," a distressed fan wrote.
Mostly though, the comments section of Braun's Instagram is allowing Beliebers to air their grievances with Bieber's decision to leave Insta behind after a feud with ex Selena Gomez.
"#chicksBEFOREfans is Justin's motto. Sad," a fan wrote. "He's abandoned the very people who got him famous."
Another wrote, "The true Beliebers are tired of this immature behavior."
Right now there's more than 2,600 comments and counting, but Braun and Bieber have yet to respond. Though, that doesn't mean they never will. In the words of Bieber, never say never.
