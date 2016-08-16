Kylie Jenner is cooler on the internet. Or, at least she's cooler when the internet is ghostwriting her jokes. When a tweet surfaced that showed the reality TV personality shading Justin Bieber, she set the record straight: The viral message was a fake.
After Bieber deleted his Instagram account in a huff, a response from Jenner circulated online. "Well, i guess that make me the 5th most followed person on instagram," Jenner allegedly tweeted. As #JustinDeactivatedParty began trending, Jenner's supposed response picked up steam.
After Bieber deleted his Instagram account in a huff, a response from Jenner circulated online. "Well, i guess that make me the 5th most followed person on instagram," Jenner allegedly tweeted. As #JustinDeactivatedParty began trending, Jenner's supposed response picked up steam.
Yeah I actually didn't. It's fake. https://t.co/YXVLht1TBN— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 16, 2016
But Tuesday morning, Jenner clarified that the tweet wasn't hers. "Oh @KylieJenner you did not," said a fan with a few laughing emoji.
In response, Jenner confirmed that it wasn't actually her message. "Yeah actually I didn't. It's fake," she wrote.
In response, Jenner confirmed that it wasn't actually her message. "Yeah actually I didn't. It's fake," she wrote.
Advertisement