Kylie Jenner Confirms Her Viral Response To Bieber Was Phony

Hunter Harris
Kylie Jenner is cooler on the internet. Or, at least she's cooler when the internet is ghostwriting her jokes. When a tweet surfaced that showed the reality TV personality shading Justin Bieber, she set the record straight: The viral message was a fake.

After Bieber deleted his Instagram account in a huff, a response from Jenner circulated online. "Well, i guess that make me the 5th most followed person on instagram," Jenner allegedly tweeted. As #JustinDeactivatedParty began trending, Jenner's supposed response picked up steam.
But Tuesday morning, Jenner clarified that the tweet wasn't hers. "Oh @KylieJenner you did not," said a fan with a few laughing emoji.

In response, Jenner confirmed that it wasn't actually her message. "Yeah actually I didn't. It's fake," she wrote.


