Jennifer Lawrence and Brie Larson have a pretty adorable friendship, starting from when they first met at a photo shoot seven years ago and bonded over doughnuts. They both won Golden Globes this year, and Larson joked to E! News that if she couldn't sit next to Lawrence and their friend Amy Schumer at the ceremony, she was prepared to start a game of musical chairs to reshuffle the seating.
So, when Lawrence's 26th birthday rolled around on Monday, we knew we were in for a treat from Larson. And we got one. The Room actress posted an adorable picture from the 2016 Oscar nominee luncheon.
The affair generally results in serious photos featuring all the newly minted nominees. But Larson managed to bring back an old childhood trick by sneaking in some bunny ears.
But the kicker is in the details: Larson embellished her post with exactly 26 cake emoji.
So, when Lawrence's 26th birthday rolled around on Monday, we knew we were in for a treat from Larson. And we got one. The Room actress posted an adorable picture from the 2016 Oscar nominee luncheon.
The affair generally results in serious photos featuring all the newly minted nominees. But Larson managed to bring back an old childhood trick by sneaking in some bunny ears.
But the kicker is in the details: Larson embellished her post with exactly 26 cake emoji.
A new bar for #FriendshipGoals has officially been set.
Advertisement