Sunday night’s 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards was full of headline-worthy events. The internet freaked out over Oscar Isaac’s win for his role in Show Me A Hero, unofficially naming him its new boyfriend. Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence sashayed their way onstage and into the hearts of their already lovestruck audiences. Ricky Gervais was a predictably controversial host.
But the hands-down best moments from the evening happened backstage in the press room. Here are the 10 best things I saw and heard from the 2016 Golden Globe winners.
But the hands-down best moments from the evening happened backstage in the press room. Here are the 10 best things I saw and heard from the 2016 Golden Globe winners.