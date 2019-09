What's Going On With Lindsay Lohan & These Pregnancy Rumors?

This summer has been full of ups and downs for the 30-year-old. She's spent most of it on a boat or on a beach along the Mediterranean coast , but it hasn't all been paradise. Just two weeks ago, videos and photos of Lohan being tossed around by her ex-rumored-fiance , Egor Tarabasov, went viral. Following the media coverage, it sounded like Lohan left him, seeking a calmer life on the ocean without him.Around the same time, her father, Mike Lohan, did an interview with Us Weekly talking about his almost-future-son-in-law. In the interview , he seemed to confirm the pregnancy rumors. Ever since, pictures of Lohan have been looked at with scrutiny. Especially that yacht-jumping one, and others of her drinking and smoking cigarettes . She also posted a picture proclaiming, "I'm pregnant," along with a still from her movie Labor Pains , and then deleted it. Many feel it was a jab at the swirling rumors, as the plot of the movie is about a young woman pretending to be pregnant to save her job.So, either she is or she isn't. And if we learned anything from Aniston's food baby from a few months back, it's that it's really not our business. Not now and not ever. But we do hope Lohan is living her happiest, healthiest life — no matter what.