Chrissy Teigen Takes On Piers Morgan For Jennifer Aniston

On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston took a stand against media speculations about whether she's pregnant in a powerful piece published on The Huffington Post.
"I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism,' the 'First Amendment,' and 'celebrity news,'" she wrote. "The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty." The essay went on to criticize both the way our culture scrutinizes women's bodies and the stigmatization faced by child-free women.
In response, Mail Online editor-at-large Piers Morgan penned a response for The Daily Mail telling the actress to "dismount from that high horse" and criticizing her for perpetuating beauty standards.
That's when Chrissy Teigen stepped in.
@piersmorgan saw your piece on Jennifer Aniston. Why do you ALWAYS take the road of being the piece of shit asshole?— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2016
@piersmorgan particularly with women and people of color. tell me it's just for clicks?? Please tell me you aren't TRULY this vile.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2016
@piersmorgan I think you aren't this bad & have simply sold your soul for clicks. Which is even sadder than actually believing your garbage— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2016
Mic drop.
Teigen's not the only one who's shown support for Aniston after the actress spoke out. A number of celebrities, both male and female, have publicly voiced their agreement with her article.
True words by Jennifer Aniston: "We use celebrity 'news' to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of females." https://t.co/2jZuXSldf0— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 13, 2016
This kicks ass.— Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) July 13, 2016
Jennifer Aniston: "For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up." https://t.co/PYlpuFwXrA via @HuffPostWomen
And, of course, her husband Justin Theroux showed his support, calling her his #WomanCrushWednesday.
It's nice to know that amid all the haters, there are also plenty of people who have Aniston's back.
