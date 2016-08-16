How The Spice Girls (Probably) Get Ready To Go Out

Fashion Month is coming up, which means we are gathering four weeks of outfits, deciding whether to peacock or not with each one. And as disciples of the Spice Force Five (You know how the verse goes: One sun enlightens the whole world; so do the Spice Girls, and there needs no more. What a dark dungeon would the world be without the sun! So would it be without the Spice Girls.), we look to ensembles from certified platinum scriptures like "Wannabe" and "Stop," hoping for a dose of style inspiration in a time of wardrobe crisis.
In that frenzy of deciding between the little Gucci dress or the little Gucci dress, we also take micro-breaks, finding ourselves daydreaming about what the girls are up to: Is Sporty practicing her backflips? Is Baby trying new lollipop flavors? Is Ginger Magic Eraser-ing her platforms for a fire-y comeback? The answer to all of these questions is (obviously) a resounding yes.
Below, we turned that dream into semi-reality in a make-believe conversation between the Spices. In our outfit-dilemma mock trial, Posh has a fashion party to go to and she's asking her #besties for advice. We recommend diving into our WWTSGD fanfic, putting "Saturday Night Divas," "Who Do You Think You Are," or "Never Give Up on the Good Times" on repeat, and bowing your head. In the Spice Girls name we pray, amen.
